Dermott (leg) will not return to Thursday's game versus the Canucks.
Dermott suffered a leg injury in the first period of Thursday's contest. He was ruled out during the first intermission. If he misses time, Rasmus Sandin or Mikko Lehtonen could draw into the lineup on the third pairing. The Maple Leafs' next game is Saturday versus the Canucks.
