The Leafs are guiding Dermott's development along the same type of path as they used with Morgan Rielly, reports the Toronto Star.

Coach Mike Babcock kept a tight leash on Rielly for two seasons before unleashing him. Babcock has already moved Dermott from alongside the steady Ron Hainsey to beside offensive-minded Jake Gardiner. Dermott has 16 points in 57 games; Rielly had 29 in 81 in his second season. If the career arc is parallel, Dermott will see a big jump in production in another couple of seasons once he grows his view of the defensive zone. Keeper owners should stash him now if they have salary flexibility.

