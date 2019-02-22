Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Following development arc of Rielly
The Leafs are guiding Dermott's development along the same type of path as they used with Morgan Rielly, reports the Toronto Star.
Coach Mike Babcock kept a tight leash on Rielly for two seasons before unleashing him. Babcock has already moved Dermott from alongside the steady Ron Hainsey to beside offensive-minded Jake Gardiner. Dermott has 16 points in 57 games; Rielly had 29 in 81 in his second season. If the career arc is parallel, Dermott will see a big jump in production in another couple of seasons once he grows his view of the defensive zone. Keeper owners should stash him now if they have salary flexibility.
