Dermott will make his NHL debut Saturday night, opposing the Cancuks, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Andreas Borgman reportedly will sit in favor of Dermott, whom the Maple Leafs selected with a second-round (34th overall) pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. Dermott is a slick-passing defender who's accumulated two goals and 15 helpers in 26 games for the AHL's Marlies this season.