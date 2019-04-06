Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Gets night off
Dermott will be a healthy scratch Saturday against the Canadiens, according to Scott Wheeler of The Athletic.
Dermott is simply being rested for the playoffs, but the decision to sit him was probably made easier by the fact that he recently overcame a shoulder injury. The second-year defenseman finishes with four goals and 13 assists over 64 games.
