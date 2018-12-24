Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Growing game
Dermott delivered an assist Sunday in a 5-4 overtime win over Detroit.
He has just 10 points in 34 games, but Dermott's game continues to grow. His future as a two-way, puck-moving defender is bright.
