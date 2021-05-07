Dermott skated 12:03 in Thursday's 5-2 win over Montreal. It was the lowest ice time of the six Toronto defenders.

With Rasmus Sandin's emergence, Dermott has been pressed into a battle for playing time and has had to shift to the right side to get ice. He did play 2:10 shorthanded, the third highest for a Leaf blueliner, so it's clear where the team sees his value. But his ice time is dropping. Dermott has one assist in his last 11 games. And when Zach Bogosian ultimately returns from his shoulder injury, Dermott is likely to see some time in the press box.