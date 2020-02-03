Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: In lineup Monday
Dermott (illness) is expected to play in Monday's game against the Panthers, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Dermott was with his usual defensive partner Tyson Barrie during line rushes, indicating he's ready to play after dealing with an illness. The 23-year-old has one goal while averaging 18:32 of ice time in his past 10 games.
