Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Just three points in 23 games
Dermott delivered two assists Saturday in a 4-2 win over the Canucks.
Dermott snapped a six-game point drought, but the points are just his second and third in his last 23 games. He has offensive upside, but right now, he's just not showing it. And that makes Dermott pretty much useless in single-year leagues.
