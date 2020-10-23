Dermott signed a one-year, $874,125 contract extension with the Maple Leafs on Friday.

Dermott drew into 56 games with the Leafs last season, notching four goals and 11 points while posting a plus-14 rating. The 23-year-old will likely continue to rotate in and out of the lineup as Toronto's seventh defenseman in 2020-21, so he won't be a viable fantasy option.