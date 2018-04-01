Dermott left Saturday's tilt against Winnipeg during the first period with a lower-body injury, and won't return.

It's unclear the extent of the injury, but Dermott was seeing consistent playing time since his recall in early January, averaging 16:19 of ice time and skating in each of the last 33 games, while boasting 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) and a plus-17 rating during the span. More information should be released before Monday's game against Buffalo regarding the length of Dermott's absence, and if he isn't ready to go for the tilt, Connor Carrick figures to draw into the lineup.