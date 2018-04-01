Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Leaves Saturday's match with injury
Dermott left Saturday's tilt against Winnipeg during the first period with a lower-body injury, and won't return.
It's unclear the extent of the injury, but Dermott was seeing consistent playing time since his recall in early January, averaging 16:19 of ice time and skating in each of the last 33 games, while boasting 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) and a plus-17 rating during the span. More information should be released before Monday's game against Buffalo regarding the length of Dermott's absence, and if he isn't ready to go for the tilt, Connor Carrick figures to draw into the lineup.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Slated to return Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Suffering from flu symptoms•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Made eligible for Calder Cup playoffs•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Scores first goal in 2018•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Likely to play against Blues•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Recalled from AHL again•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...