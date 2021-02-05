Dermott's leg injury was described as a charley horse by head coach Sheldon Keepe, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
That's good news for the 24-year-old blueliner, who left Thursday's game versus the Canucks after the first period. Dermott should be available for Saturday's contest versus the Canucks, barring a setback Friday or Saturday, although fantasy managers will want to confirm his status prior to puck drop.
