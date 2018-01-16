Dermott should play Tuesday against the visiting Blues, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.

The 21-year-old skated on a pairing with Roman Polak at practice, so we should expect to see him out there against a tough Blues team. Dermott has an assist and three shots on goal in his first two NHL games this season, but needs to get consistent ice time in order to be fantasy relevant outside of the deepest of leagues.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories