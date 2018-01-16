Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Likely to play against Blues
Dermott should play Tuesday against the visiting Blues, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.
The 21-year-old skated on a pairing with Roman Polak at practice, so we should expect to see him out there against a tough Blues team. Dermott has an assist and three shots on goal in his first two NHL games this season, but needs to get consistent ice time in order to be fantasy relevant outside of the deepest of leagues.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Recalled from AHL again•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Sent back down during break•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Talent to be in NHL permanently•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Gearing up for NHL debut•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Receives promotion•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Solid play in AHL playoffs•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...