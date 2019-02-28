Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Likely week-to-week
Coach Mike Babcock indicated after Wednesday's game against the Oilers that Dermott (shoulder) is probably considered week-to-week, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
With the news, Dermott can be safely ruled out Thursday against the Islanders and Saturday versus the Sabres, though it appears his absence could extend well beyond that. Martin Marincin will be recalled from AHL Toronto ahead of Thursday's contest and will slot in alongside Justin Holl, per Babcock.
