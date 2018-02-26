Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Made eligible for Calder Cup playoffs
Dermott is eligible to play in the AHL playoffs, James Mirtle of The Athletic Canada reports.
Dermott was included in a paper transaction; a mere formality to ensure that he'll be with the Marlies in the postseason. For now, it appears that the prospect will remain with the Maple Leafs following Monday's trade bonanza.
