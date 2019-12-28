Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Mired in slump
Dermott has one assist in his last 10 games.
We like his upside, but it's remarkable that he hasn't managed to pick up even a few secondary assists playing with as many studs as he does. Right now, Dermott isn't even fantasy filler until he can take his game to the next level. Six points in 26 games just isn't enough.
