Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Nearing 100 percent
Dermott (shoulder) told reporters, "Nothing too worrisome, Within the next few days I'll be 100 percent," Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
While Dermott won't be in action against the Canadiens on Monday, it seems the blueliner may be ready in time for Wednesday's clash with the Habs. In the 37 games as a rookie, the 21-year-old racked up 13 points and a plus-16 rating. If he plays a full 82 campaign, the youngster could certainly challenge for the 40-point mark this year.
