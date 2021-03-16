Dermott has gone 16 games without registering a point.
The young defender plays 11-14 minutes a game on the bottom pairing, but has only tallied a single goal in 26 games this season. Dermott has been fine, but not great, and could be displaced from the lineup if the Leafs pursue and acquire another defender. His fantasy value, if it exists, lies in the future.
