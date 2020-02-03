Dermott (illness) will be a game-time decision for Monday's clash with Florida, despite telling reporters he was healthy and available, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

The Leafs will have seven blueliners for warmups and then will make a decision about whether Dermott can play. The 22-year-old skated in the second pairing at practice and figures to bump Martin Marincin for the lineup if given the green light.