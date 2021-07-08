Dermott secured a two-year, $3 million contract with Toronto on Thursday.

Dermott likely could have gotten slightly more money on the open market but will still see his salary nearly double after playing last season on a one-year deal. Offensively, the 24-year-old defenseman had a disappointing 2020-21 as he managed just six points in 51 contests while averaging just 13:13 of ice time. Considering he has never put together a 20-point season, Dermott is unlikely to offer much more than mid-range fantasy value heading into the upcoming campaign.