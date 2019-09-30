Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Placed on injured reserve
Dermott (shoulder) was designated for injured reserve Monday.
Dermott is expected to miss the first 12-14 games of the season, so his placement on injured reserve shouldn't come as a surprise. In the blueliner's stead, Justin Holl and Timothy Liljegren both earned a spot on the 23-man roster, with one of them likely headed for the minors once Dermott is given the all-clear.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Set to miss first 12-14 games•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Slated for shoulder surgery•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Preparing for Game 1•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Gets night off•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Back to work Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Aiming to return Saturday•
-
2019 Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.