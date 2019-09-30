Dermott (shoulder) was designated for injured reserve Monday.

Dermott is expected to miss the first 12-14 games of the season, so his placement on injured reserve shouldn't come as a surprise. In the blueliner's stead, Justin Holl and Timothy Liljegren both earned a spot on the 23-man roster, with one of them likely headed for the minors once Dermott is given the all-clear.

