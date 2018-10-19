Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Pointless in seven straight
Dermott failed to register a point Thursday in a 3-0 loss to the Penguins.
The young defenseman registered an assist in the first game of the season but has been quiet ever since. Dermott tallied three shots on goal Thursday and must continue trying to find ways to facilitate offense while he's on the ice.
