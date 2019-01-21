Dermott scored the opening goal in a 4-2 loss to Arizona on Sunday.

Sunday's goal was Dermott's first since Dec. 8. The 22-year-old is up to three goals and 14 points in 2018-19 and remains a valuable stash in dynasty formats. In order to take the next step, Dermott must develop more consistency in his game. Until then, he is not a reliable, everyday fantasy option.