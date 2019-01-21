Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Pots goal in home defeat
Dermott scored the opening goal in a 4-2 loss to Arizona on Sunday.
Sunday's goal was Dermott's first since Dec. 8. The 22-year-old is up to three goals and 14 points in 2018-19 and remains a valuable stash in dynasty formats. In order to take the next step, Dermott must develop more consistency in his game. Until then, he is not a reliable, everyday fantasy option.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Growing game•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Will play Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Temporarily sent to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Produces rare point•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Back in action Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Shakes off sickness•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...