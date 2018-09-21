Dermott (shoulder) took the ice for Friday's practice session with the non-game group, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Once the team entered a scrimmage-like portion of the session, Dermott put on a non-contact jersey, per Scott Wheeler of The Athletic. It seems unlikely the blueliner is ready to suit up Saturday against Buffalo, but could be in action Monday versus Montreal.

More News
Our Latest Stories