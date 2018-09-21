Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Practices Friday
Dermott (shoulder) took the ice for Friday's practice session with the non-game group, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Once the team entered a scrimmage-like portion of the session, Dermott put on a non-contact jersey, per Scott Wheeler of The Athletic. It seems unlikely the blueliner is ready to suit up Saturday against Buffalo, but could be in action Monday versus Montreal.
