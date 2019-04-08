Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Preparing for Game 1
Dermott (rest) was back at practice Monday ahead of Thursday's Game 1 clash with Boston, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Dermott -- who was held out of the regular-season finale -- was back at it Monday alongside Jake Gardiner (rest) in the Leafs' third pairing. The 21-year-old set career highs in goals (four), assists (13) and shots (98) this season, despite averaging just 17:18 of ice time. The Ontario native should provide solid mid-range fantasy value in the postseason as a depth blue-line scoring option.
