Dermott earned an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 road loss to the Hurricanes.

Dermott's defensive-zone pass to Kasperi Kapanen was nothing special, but the winger flew down the ice and beat ex-Leaf Curtis McElhinney with a laser from the circle. It's otherwise been a disappointing season for the third-pairing defenseman, as Dermott has just four assists representing his point total through 19 games. Naturally, he's utilized in shorthanded situations but is nowhere to be found on the man advantage.