Dermott registered an assist in Monday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Dermott recorded the secondary helper on Jason Spezza's second-period tally. The 24-year-old Dermott has three points in his last nine games. He's seeing only limited minutes on the third pairing, which has led to an unimpressive stat line of four points, 29 shots on net, 30 hits, 23 blocked shots and 17 PIM through 35 contests.