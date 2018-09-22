Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Ready for contact Saturday
Dermott (shoulder) was spotted in a regular jersey during Saturday's practice, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
This was a big step forward for Dermott after sporting a non-contact jersey Friday. Now that he's ready to engage physically, it wouldn't be surprising to see Dermott in action either Saturday against the Sabres or Monday versus the Canadiens.
