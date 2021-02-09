Dermott (leg) will be an option for Wednesday's matchup with Montreal, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports.
Dermott skated on Toronto's third pairing during Tuesday's practice, so he appears poised to rejoin the lineup for Wednesday's contest following a two-game absence. He's gone scoreless in nine games this campaign.
