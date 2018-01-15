Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Recalled from AHL again
Dermott was recalled from AHL Toronto on Monday, Kristen Shilton of TSN reports.
Dermott got called up earlier in January and played two games, notching an assist in the process. He was then sent back down to the AHL because the Maple Leafs were heading into a bye week and they wanted him to be able to keep getting practical experience. There is potential for the 21-year-old to see some action with Nikita Zaitsev injured.
