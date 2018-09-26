Dermott (shoulder) has been cleared to play, but won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's preseason matchup with Montreal, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Although he won't play Wednesday, Dermott will almost certainly crack the lineup for Friday's home game against the Red Wings or Saturday's preseason finale in Detroit. The 21-year-old blueliner only appeared in 37 games with the big club last campaign, notching one goal and 13 points while averaging 16:00 of ice time, but he should be an everyday player for the Maple Leafs in 2018-19.