Dermott scored one goal and picked up an assist on another, helping his team score a 5-0 Wednesday win over the Islanders.

When even the blue liners are scoring, it usually means the Maple Leafs had a sharp offensive performance. That's what happened here Wednesday, as Dermott stepped up with a pair of points, including his first NHL goal. Still, a point every two games in a small sample size doesn't show enough to warrant giving Dermott a roster spot in all but the deepest of leagues.