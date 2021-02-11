Dermott (leg) scored a goal on two shots and skated 12:02 in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Dermott missed two games with the injury, but he found his first goal and point of the year in his return. The relatively low ice time shouldn't be considered concerning -- Dermott entered Wednesday averaging 10:11 per game. The 24-year-old usually works on the third pairing, so fantasy managers can leave him on the waiver wire with such a limited role.