Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Scores lone goal in defeat
Dermott scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-1 dismantling at the hands of the Flyers.
Dermott's tally was the lone bright spot in an otherwise forgettable game for the Maple Leafs. The 22-year-old is averaging just 14:24 of ice time in 16 appearances this season. In those outings, the blueliner recorded three goals, two assists and 25 shots to provide solid mid-range fantasy value.
