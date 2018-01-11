Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Sent back down during break
Dermott was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Thursday, Lance Hornby of the Toronto Sun reports.
This transaction shouldn't be viewed as a demotion, as the Maple Leafs have started their five-day "bye week" and Dermott simply needs to be on the ice as often as possible to expedite his development. He notched an assist in his NHL debut last Saturday, and the Buds seem to like what they have in this kid, although the team reportedly would prefer a right-shooting defenseman for the near term.
