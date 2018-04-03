Dermott (lower body) will skate for the first time since sustaining his injury Tuesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic Canada reports.

This is certainly a firm positive step towards Dermott's recovery, and nods towards a probable return Thursday against New Jersey. Dermott's shown he's a strong two-way defensemen throughout his time in the juniors and minor leagues, but has been mainly skating on the third line in Toronto, although that hasn't stopped him from snagging 13 points in 36 games in 2017-18.