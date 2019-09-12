Dermott (shoulder) is slated to be sidelined for the first 12-14 games of the season according to coach Mike Babcock, David Alter of The Canadian Press reports.

After undergoing shoulder surgery, Dermott was expected to be out of action for six months, but this updated timeline from Babcock could see the blueliner return in late October. Dermott's vacated spot on the blue line will be a hotly contested training camp battle, with Jordan Schmaltz, Ben Harpur and Justin Holl all in the mix. In 64 games last season, Dermott notched four goals and 13 helpers, both career highs, and should be able to push for the 20-point mark despite his late start to the year.