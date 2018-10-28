Dermott (illness) returned to practice Sunday, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Dermott missed the last two games with this illness. According to Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca, Dermott won't be in the lineup Monday versus the Flames as he's working to get back into game shape. The 21-year-old blueliner has an assist and a minus-5 rating through nine games, so his fantasy value is negligible at this time.