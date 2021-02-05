Dermott (leg) won't play Saturday against Vancouver, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic Toronto reports.
Dermott's leg injury is considered minor, but he'll miss at least one contest with what coach Sheldon Keefe deemed a charley horse Thursday. Mikko Lehtonen will replace Dermott in the lineup for Saturday's contest.
