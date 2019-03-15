Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Skates Friday
Dermott (shoulder) skated Friday, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Dermott is expected to be sidelined for another couple of weeks, but his return to the ice Friday marks a step in the right direction. He'll still need to return to practice and gain clearance for contact before the blueliner will be considered a candidate to play.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Down for four weeks•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Likely week-to-week•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Following development arc of Rielly•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Big two-point effort•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Pots goal in home defeat•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...