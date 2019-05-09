Dermott will undergo shoulder surgery Friday and is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of six months.

Dermott missed 14 games in March due to a shoulder injury, and he simply wasn't the same player after making his return to the lineup for the end of the regular season and Toronto's first-round matchup with Boston. The hope is that Friday's procedure will permanently correct the issue, but it will cost Dermott the first month of the 2019-20 campaign at a minimum.