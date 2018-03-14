Dermott (illness) should be fit to play Wednesday evening against the Stars, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Dermott reportedly participated in an optional skate Wednesday, after which Calle Rosen was returned to the minors, so expect the prospect to reprise his role on the third pair in the upcoming contest. While he has yet to earn a role on the man advantage, Dermott's looked like he truly belongs in the NHL, having accumulated one goal and eight assists to complement a plus-10 rating through 26 games.