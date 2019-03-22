Dermott (shoulder) join Friday's practice session in a non-contact jersey, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Dermott's initial timeline still has him about a week away from suiting up, but his participation at practice is an indication he is trending in the right direction. Once cleared to play, the blueliner could see an uptick in ice time with Jake Gardiner (back) still unavailable. The Ontario native needs three more points to reach the 20-point mark for the first time in his young career.