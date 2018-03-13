Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Suffering from flu symptoms
Dermott is suffering from flu-like symptoms ahead of Wednesday's game against the Stars, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Official word on his status may not surface until game day, but Dermott's availability appears in doubt because of the ailment. The 20-year-old owns nine points (one goal, eight assists) over 26 games this season, though his absence from the power-play unit limits the blueliner's upside from a fantasy standpoint.
