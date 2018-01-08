Dermott, who picked up an assist in his NHL debut Saturday, would have been with the Leafs the entire season if he was a right shot, reports Luke Fox of Sportsnet.ca.

Coach Mike Babcock loves his left-right combos on the blue line, but even he had to admit Dermott is talented enough to be in the NHL permanently. Dermott brings a fluid, effortless skating style and a smart two-way game to the Leafs, and deserves more ice time.