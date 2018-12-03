Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Temporarily sent to minors
Dermott was assigned to the AHL on Sunday to make room for the return of William Nylander, reports Sportsnet.ca.
It was a bit of a surprise, but at the same time it makes sense. Dermott can go down without waivers, but the Leafs will need to waive or trade someone if they want the defender back in the lineup Tuesday against the Sabres. Dermott is averaging 17:45 in 24 games this season and has six points (one goal, five assists).
