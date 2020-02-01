Play

Dermott (illness) won't play in Saturday's matchup versus the Senators, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Dermott will sit out for the first time since October after missing Friday's practice with a sickness. This won't impact fantasy gamers much because Dermott has just eight points over 38 games. Martin Marincin will bump into the lineup in Dermott's place.

