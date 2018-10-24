Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Unavailable against Winnipeg
Dermott won't play Wednesday against the Jets due to an illness, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Dermott has only tallied one assist in nine games this campaign, so his absence likely won't impact many fantasy lineups. The 21-year-old blueliner will hope to recover in time for Saturday's matchup with Winnipeg.
