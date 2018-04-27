Dermott will be reassigned to AHL Toronto, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.

Dermott just played in all seven games of the Maple Leafs' first-round matchup with Boston, scoring a goal and firing 10 shots on net over that span, and he'll now join the big club's minor-league affiliate for its Calder Cup playoff run. The 21-year-old blueliner racked up two goals and 18 points in 28 games with AHL Toronto this season.