Dermott will be in action versus Buffalo on Tuesday after the team recalls him from the minors, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Dermott's demotion to the minors was always going to be temporary, as the team needed the roster flexibility to sign William Nylander. In order to bring Dermott back from AHL Toronto, the club traded Josh Leivo to Vancouver for minor-league Michael Carcone. With the 21-year-old Dermott back with the Leafs, Igor Ozhiganov figures to head back to the press box.