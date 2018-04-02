Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Won't suit up Monday
Dermott (lower body) will be out of action ahead of Monday's matchup with Buffalo, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Dermott is still awaiting results of some tests to determine the severity of the injury, but early indications are he won't be sidelined long term. In the meantime, Connor Carrick figures to fill out the blue line as coach Mike Babcock shuffles his defensive pairings. The 20-year-old Dermott has tallied just one goal in his 36 outings this season, so fantasy owners probably shouldn't be banking on him for consistent offensive production.
